Malta U-19 girls earn point in final group match

The U-19 Malta women's selection wrapped up their European qualifiers with a draw.

CROATIA 0

MALTA 0



The Malta U-19 women’s team wrapped up their participation in the 2019 UEFA U-19 Women’s European qualifying tournament on a positive note after earning a point in a 0-0 draw against hosts Croatia on Sunday. England, who beat Slovakia

4-0 in their final match, secured top spot in Group 1 with a maximum nine points.

Frank Schembri’s girls have thus emulated their predecessors who managed to gain a point in this competition in 2014 and 2015.



Having lost their first two Group 1 qualifiers in this group against leading sides England and Slovakia, both Malta and Croatia were eager to claim something from this game.



The match statistics show that both sides created several scoring chances during an entertaining game which could have gone either way.



Coach Schembri made some changes to his starting XI but early in the game, he lost captain skipper Nicole Sciberras to injury. She was replaced by Maia Debono.



Malta had their best scoring opportunities in the first half through the likes of Maria Farrugia and Samantha Zarb.



After the change of ends, Croatia enjoyed more possession but the Maltese backline proved a tough nut to crack as they held on to secure a point, crowning a disciplined display.



MALTA

Jodie Attard, Valentina Rapa, Leanne Cefai, Celeste Grech, Jana Barbara, Kayleigh Chetcuti (62 Demi Magrin), Maria Farrugia, Samantha Zarb, Sarah Urpani (81 Cherise Zammit), Nicole Sciberras (26 Maia Debono), Rohanne Zahra (81 Chloe Ann Ellul).



CROATIA

Nensi Adamovic, Janja Canjevac, Ana Pavicic, Laura Kopic (92 Iva Jakovac), Marija Klaric (21 Iva Tomkic), Karla Kurkutovic, Helena Spajic, Fatjesa Gegollaj, Martina Taritas, Martina Leokovic, Veronika Terzic (62 Isabella Lucija Van As).



Referee: Galiya Echeva (Bulgaria FA).