A taste of Italian bread

A true Italian speciality – bread – is the theme of this month’s Magic Box presentation to be held tomorrow at the Italian Cultural Institute, Valletta at 6.30pm.

Cristiano Bagnaschi

The guest speaker, Cristiano Bagnaschi, is owner and manager of Lo Spuntino restaurant, which specialises in pizza and focaccia. Originally from Busto Arsizio in Italy’s Lombardia region, he has been living in Malta since 2003, and his interest in bread-making has developed in recent years, also using organic flour, rye, oats, spelt wheat and turmeric.

During the event he will talk about the history of bread-making, the various types of regional Italian bread, such as michetta, fresa, ciabatta, piadina, taralli, carasau, cafone, sciapo and crescia, and the different ways of making it. Participants may also be able to taste his bread.

Cristiano Bagnaschi’s presentation on Italian bread will be held tomorrow at the Italian Cultural Institute, St George’s Square, Valletta at 6.30pm. All are welcome and admission is free.