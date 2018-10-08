Advert
Monday, October 8, 2018, 08:13

A taste of Italian bread

A true Italian speciality – bread – is the theme of this month’s Magic Box presentation to be held tomorrow at the Italian Cultural Institute, Valletta at 6.30pm.

Cristiano BagnaschiCristiano Bagnaschi

The guest speaker, Cristiano Bagnaschi, is owner and manager of Lo Spuntino restaurant, which specialises in pizza and focaccia. Originally from Busto Arsizio in Italy’s Lombardia region, he has been living in Malta since 2003, and his interest in bread-making has developed in recent years, also using organic flour, rye, oats, spelt wheat and turmeric.

During the event he will talk about the history of bread-making, the various types of regional Italian bread, such as michetta, fresa, ciabatta, piadina, taralli, carasau, cafone, sciapo and crescia, and the different ways of making it. Participants may also be able to taste his bread.

Cristiano Bagnaschi’s presentation on Italian bread will be held tomorrow at the Italian Cultural Institute, St George’s Square, Valletta at 6.30pm. All are welcome and admission is free.

Advert
Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Asian temptation

  2. A taste of Italian bread

  3. An extra special coffee break

  4. Marsovin releases Grand Maître 2016

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 08-10-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed