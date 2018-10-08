What happened on... October 8

10 years ago - The Times

Wednesday, October 8, 2008

Financial crisis will impact Budget plans

The financial turmoil and gloomy international economic prospects will impact the government’s Budget plans, Finance Minister Tonio Fenech warned yesterday following a meeting of EU finance ministers in Luxembourg.

Energy proposals ‘socially inverted’

The government’s proposed tariffs on utilities are “socially inverted”, the Malta Chamber of Small and Medium Enterprises – GRTU said yesterday. GRTU director general Vince Farrugia, who unveiled recommendations for utility tariffs yesterday, said the proposals were inverted because smaller consumers would have to face the larger bill increases.

Grand dame of feminist issues dies

Mary Jane Spiteri, co-founder of the National Council of Women, died yesterday aged 86, leaving to mourn her loss many of the people she inspired throughout her life.

25 years ago - The Times



Friday, October 8, 1993

War casualty to receive treatment at St Luke’s

Nurudin Sadikaj from Sarajevo, one of the casualties of the war in the Balkans, has finally found peace in Malta.

Nurudin, 23, arrived yesterday with his mother and sister to receive treatment at St Luke’s Hospital.

He is the first of a number of war casualties who are to be brought to Malta for treatment.

Speaking to the reporters after getting off the airplane, Nurudin said he had been badly wounded last February while fighting on the front with the Bosnian army.

A grenade exploded 30 centimetres away from him and injured both his feet.

He said he was glad to be alive although his life has not been easy.

Nurudin spent six months in hospital where he received several amputations without anaesthetics.

Before the war he studied German at University.

Nurudin is in hospital. His family will be staying at a flat in St Julian’s, belonging to Mr Alessandro Liberto who is at present in Italy.

Arrangements were made by Mr Liberto’s sister, Ms Christina Mifsud, who replied to an appeal for accommodation in The Times last Wednesday and asked her brother for the flat.

50 years ago - Times of Malta



Tuesday, October 8, 1968

Setting up a zoo

Prof. Angelo Lombardi well known to televiewers in Malta for his programme on RAI television Amico degli Animali, arrived yesterday to make a survey on the feasibility of setting up a zoological garden in Malta.

He is here at the invitation of Dr Ermano Lavino, an Italian resident in Malta. Dr Lavino said the climate in Malta was one of the several favourable factors, but “there are many other factors which have to be studied”.

Asked on Dolly, the monkey frequently appearing with him on television, Prof. Lombardi said: “Dolly is in good form at a zoo in Leghorn.”

National Museum donation

The Mortimer family has recently donated to the National Museum two majolica urns, 21 inches high, decorated with classical subjects and inscribed cartouche.

The urns are believed to have been the property of William England, an ancestor of Mortimer family, who for his services to the Order enjoyed various privileges in the time of Grandmaster de Rohan. He was appointed British Consul at Malta in October 1789.