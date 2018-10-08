Valletta's Ta’ Ġieżu crucifix to be restored

The 17th-century Ta’ Ġieżu crucifix at the Franciscan Church of St Mary of Jesus in Valletta will undergo extensive conservation.

Attributed to Frate Innocenzo da Petralia, legend has it that the artist woke up one morning and found the head of the statue complete.

The crucifix, which will be restored by the Arts Conservation Consortium through the support of Bank of Valletta falls under the responsibility of the Archconfraternity of the Miraculous Crucifix, a brotherhood with the sole aim to focus on the proliferation of the devotion for this crucifix.

Anton Cassar, Secretary of the archconfraternity said the crucifix had drawn “countless pilgrims for spiritual comfort as well as to admire a unique work of art”.

“The proposed restoration works are expected to confirm - or otherwise - a number of myths surrounding the crucifix that will add historical value to this unique gem,” he added.

The project’s leader, historian Christian Attard noted that the historical and contextual study accompanying the restoration might throw new light on its authorship and the historical and artistic context in which it was made.

The project will include an in-depth scientific diagnostics and identification of the materials used, technical studies of the structure, physical examinations of the pictorial layers and a number of measures for preventive conservation.

BOV is backing up this project because of the national significance of the crucifix.