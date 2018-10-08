Servizz.gov recognised in World Summit Awards 2018

Photo: Shutterstock

Servizz.gov was nominated as Best National Digital Solution for Malta for the international World Summit Awards.

The World Summit Awards are a global initiative selecting digital innovation making positive impact on society. With this nomination, servizz.gov qualifies for evaluation among over 400 international projects by the WSA jury for 2018.

Servizz.gov is the agency bringing all government services together. The first three hubs opened in Paola, Birkirkara and Qawra, and another two in Vittoriosa and Qormi followed in 2016.

Servizz.gov has its own freephone number 153 and its own website hosting more than 800 government services. Some of these same services are mobile accessible while others even have their own mobile app.

The WSA 2018 nominees will be evaluated based on seven fundamental criteria which are content, functionality, design, technology, innovation, impact and Global/UN value.

Each year, WSA nominees are selected by the WSA National Experts from more than 180 UN member states. The WSA National Experts nominate up to eight projects for each country, one for every WSA category.