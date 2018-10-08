On the dot - October 8, 2018

Rusty container

An old, rusty steel container and rubbish bags filled with plastic were among the items dumped at Ġnejna recently. How is it possible for such illegal practice to continue despite so many other options available to those who want to get rid of their rubbish?

Uninvited visitors

The level of cleanliness at the Valletta market food court, including a constant toilet attendant, is evident and highly appreciated by patrons. However, of late, pigeons have been spotted entering the establishment, breaching food safety and putting off consumers. The Food Safety Commission is invited to inspect the place and the management is called to install deterrent devices to effectively repel these pests.

Traffic tailbacks...

The management at Mater Dei Hospital should instruct security staff not to allow employees to park in the upper level of the car park. They should encourage staff to first fill in the lower level. Traffic jams and tailbacks ensue as employees wait for colleagues ending the night shift to vacate spaces, instead of heading to the lower deck.

... and jams

Meanwhile, Transport Malta should consider making both exits of the aqueduct arches accessible to traffic heading towards Rabat, especially during rush hours. The chaos at the small roundabout at given times is incredible.

Filthy state

Like its next-door neighbour Sliema, Gżira has been ravaged by unbridled construction but that should be no excuse for this seaside town to look as if it has just been bombed. Broken pavements, dumped garbage bags, pedestrian obstructions and grey, dreary cement walls are now a staple of the Strand.

No respect

It seems that after an overenthusiastic operator engaged in excavations works clipped down half of the street pavement in busy Ganu Street, Birkirkara, the developer ‘appropriated’ part of the public road to install the required site wall. Developers should know better and the authorities must flex their muscles if they really mean what they say about enforcement. And where does the Malta developers’ Association stand?

