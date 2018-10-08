Bricks turn into a motorist's nightmare in Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq

Motorists driving through Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq on Monday morning had to keep their wits about them, thanks to a reckless set of 'barriers' put up to close a road there.

Triq Anton Manuel Caruana was closed off to traffic using a set of concrete bricks which blend in perfectly with the grey tarmac they sit upon.

The result, a Times of Malta reader noted, was a veritable death trap.

"I turned into the road and almost smashed into them," the motorist said. "A motorcyclist who doesn't spot them could end up dead".

The makeshift barriers, the reader said, were there to block off traffic from ongoing construction work in the road.

A spokesperson for Naxxar local council told Times of Malta that residents had flagged the danger.

"We are speaking to the contractor responsible and making them remove this hazard," the spokesperson said. "They will have to remove those dangerous bricks and close off the road at a different junction, to ensure motorists can see the road closure in time".