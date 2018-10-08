Announcements - October 8, 2018

ELLUL. On Monday, October 1, at Mater Dei Hospital, CARMEL (Charles) of Paola, passed away peacefully, aged 90, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Mary, his children Maria Dolores and Jeffrey Sain of USA, Mario and Natalie, Josette and Dominic Agius, his grandchildren Alexandra and Mario, Richard, Victoria, Mark, Elizabeth and Jon, David, Stefanie and great grandson Luke, in-laws, family and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, October 9, at 1.30pm, for St Anthony of Padua church Paola, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family would like to thank all medical and nursing staff at S2 Ward, Mater Dei Hospital.

In Memoriam

ATTARD – EDWARD (Dwardu). Today the 18th anniversary of his death. Never forgotten by his daughters Victoria, Veronica, Vanessa and all the family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DARMENIA – ANTHONY DARMENIA, Ph.C. Treasured memories of a dear father and grandfather on the 32nd anniversary of his demise. Forever in our hearts and prayers. His family.

FARRUGIA – Emmanuel. In loving memory on the 10th anniversary of his passing away on October 8, 2008. Always remembered by his sons and their wives, grandchildren, brothers, relatives and friends. Lord grant him eternal rest. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be celebrated at the parish church of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary into Heaven, Attard, today at 6.30pm.

PERALTA. Loving, happy memories of LUCY on the fifth anniversary of her demise. Hugh, Christine and family.

