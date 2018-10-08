Supporting cultural dialogue and diversity

BNF Bank is supporting The Majlis – Cultures in Dialogue exhibition which is currently on display at the Grand Master’s Palace in Valletta until October 28.

The Sheikh Faisal Bin Qassim Al-Thani Museum in Doha, State of Qatar launched the international touring exhibition from Valletta under the patronage the President of Malta Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca, His Highness Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar and UNESCO Malta with the endorsement of Valletta 2018 European Capital of Culture.

The Majlis – Cultures in Dialogue exhibition offers a unique experience of an authentic Majlis where visitors are encouraged to discuss and exchange ideas. Precious artefacts are on display, ranging from Persian carpets featuring the Virgin Mary to Chinese Qurans to mystic artefacts shared from Africa across the Arab world to India. They are a testimony to centuries of intercultural dialogue and are at the core of fascinating stories that cover diverse human experiences.

“By supporting culture, BNF Bank is making a commitment to build sounder communities,” said Michael Collis, chief executive officer and managing director.

“As the world becomes increasingly diverse, the bank acknowledges that cultivating different cultures and their collaboration, is an essential contribution to economic and social cohesion. Culture together with education, heritage and philanthropy form a strong part of the bank’s corporate social responsibility strategy and we are therefore proud to contribute to this prestigious exhibition that encourages cultural dialogue and diversity.”

The Majlis – Cultures in Dialogue exhibition will be presented at major venues in many European cities in the coming months.