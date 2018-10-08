Crypto.com adds bank transfers to its wallet and card app

Payments and cryptocurrency platform Crypto.com has announced the launch of funding via bank transfer (via IBANs) for all accounts in the European Economic Area (EEA) for free.

This allows users to fund their Crypto.com wallet by bank transfer, in addition to debit or credit card, with no additional cost. This makes it even easier to make crypto purchases and top up the soon-to-be-released MCO Visa Card.

“As we seek ways to bring the best, next-generation solutions to market, the addition of bank transfers using IBANs is a significant step forward as this connects users’ traditional banking accounts to their digital money,” Kris Marszalek, co-founder and CEO of Crypto.com said.

“With Crypto.com’s vision to accelerate the world’s transition to cryptocurrency, bridging these two worlds is incredibly important.”

The function will be rolled out in stages to all accounts in the EEA. Crypto.com also plans to extend this feature to users in other parts of the world shortly.