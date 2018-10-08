We need an inquiry into dangerous foreign influences in Malta

We urgently need a full-scale magisterial inquiry. Its central terms of reference are to find out what on earth the Pakistanis and Bangladeshis ever did to Adrian Delia. One of our foremost leaders clearly knows something about the dangers of these people and all Maltese citizens have a right to know what it is.

He has suggested that if such people were to gain employment in our education system (perhaps they already have a toehold?) it would have negative consequences for our children.

Clearly, he knows they have ideas that are dangerous and which undermine our way of life. The inquiry needs to spell these out. Leaders like Dr Delia could be compelled to give evidence before the inquiry and tell us, plain and straight, once and for all, what is at risk here.

And, while the inquiry is underway, its terms of reference could be expanded to analyse the whole area of foreign influence and interference in our day-to-day affairs. It could examine the influence of foreigners on traffic problems, on homelessness and rental prices, on crime and corruption.

It could even turn its attention to foreign influence on Malta’s milk industry and its future. It is clear that many Maltese people are bothered by such sinister influence and the inquiry could help us find out what’s really going on.

The magistrate in charge could also tackle the thorny question of who of the foreigners should be sent home, and on what criteria. Should it be based on colour (could we have a test on degrees of darkness?) or a test of whether foreigners know the answers to key questions about Maltese history, culture and language?

As the largest group of foreigners, how many British should be sent home (Daily Mail or Guardian readers, Manchester United or Scunthorpe fans?); more importantly, the inquiry could find out exactly how many Muslims are here and what their intentions are. And while we’re at it, how many Jews - it’s always useful to have such information as you never know when...

Echoing the worries of other Maltese leaders, the inquiry should examine the agendas of those foreigners in Brussels and elsewhere who, instead of investigating corruption in Latvia and other such places, come to investigate how much money we have in our piggy banks and where it came from.

In a much more positive vein, the inquiry could consult Malta’s leading intellectuals to establish a framework outlining those key traits, characteristics and beliefs that make for a true and real Maltese identity. This could then be taught in our schools, as an antidote to the potential nefarious views of those Pakistanis and Bangladeshis. Perhaps an audit of all foreigners could be undertaken?

Such a framework could become core to the work of Identity Malta and could also operate as a basis for future tests of whether foreigners should be allowed (temporarily, of course) to visit, stay or work here. Such a framework of key Maltese beliefs and traits could do wonders in clarifying and challenging those inappropriate values that have recently crept into our psyches and our behaviour.

Clearly, Dr Delia is to be congratulated on providing such visionary leadership – he has said what many Maltese are afraid to say (because, as you know, political correctness has become one of those key Maltese traits – it now rules our squares, band clubs and beaches!).

Long live freedom of expression and fearless leadership.

Now, about those Bangladeshis….

Serious footnotes:

* It is almost comical, if it wasn’t so sad and damaging for Malta and potentially dangerous to some (vulnerable and all too often voiceless) foreigners.

* It seems Maltese leaders are competing with each other in the race to the bottom.

* Malta deserves much, much better than this.

* I am one of those pesky foreigners in Malta. But then all Maltese are foreigners somewhere…especially if they happen to teach hapless children in Pakistan or Bangladesh.