Basketball referee Bernard Vassallo will officiate in the Euro Cup on Tuesday.

Maltese international basketball referee Bernard Vassallo will travel to Greece so that, on Tuesday, he will officiate the Euro Cup qualifier first leg game which will be played in Lefkada between hosts Niki Lefkadas and Spartak Noginsk from Russia.

The second qualifying leg will be played this coming Friday in Russia.

The officiating crew for this game, apart from Vassallo, will consist of Ciprian Stoica (Romania) and Silvia Marziali (Italy).