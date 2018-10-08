Tosca returns to the Aurora

Amarilli Nizza as Tosca

Giacomo Puccini’s opera Tosca will be staged at the Aurora Theatre, Victoria, on Saturday evening.

The work, based on Victorien Sardou’s 1887 French-language dramatic play, La Tosca, is a melodramatic piece set in Rome in June 1800, with the Kingdom of Naples’s control of Rome threatened by Napoleon’s invasion of Italy. It contains depictions of torture, murder and suicide, as well as some of Puccini’s best-known lyrical arias.

The dramatic force of Tosca and its characters continues to fascinate both performers and audiences, making this masterpiece one of the most frequently performed, justifying its return to the Aurora where it was previously performed in 2011 and again in 2014.

The stage director for this year’s production is the world-renowned Vivien Hewitt, and the cast includes Amarilli Nizza (Tosca), Stefano La Colla (Cavaradossi), Marco Vratogna (Scarpia), Frano Lufi (Angelotti), Matteo Peirone (Sacrestano), Cliff Zammit Stevens (Spoletta), Joseph Lia (Sciarrone) and Mattia Grech (Shepherd Boy).

Luke Azzopardi and Andrew Borg Wirth of CamilleriParisMode designed the costumes and sets respectively, which were produced in-house by Aurora volunteers and collaborators.

Tosca will be staged at the Aurora Theatre, Victoria, on Saturday at 8pm. For bookings, visit http://teatruaurora.com .