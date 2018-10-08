Marking her long-awaited return to film-making, Faces Places sees iconic, 90-year-old auteur Agnès Varda forging an unlikely partnership with enigmatic photographer JR as they embark on a road trip unlike any other.

Varda and JR share a lifelong passion for images and how they’re created, displayed and shared. Varda expresses this through cinema and documentary, JR through his emotionally arresting open-air photo gallery installations. When the pair first met they instantly recognised the opportunity for a unique collaboration and set about exploring the villages and small towns of rural France.

Meeting different groups of people, they were inspired to create large-scale portraits plastered across unconventional locations. What followed was a heart-warming insight into hitherto unnamed communities, documented here in Varda’s typically tender, playful and humanist manner.

Winner of the Golden Eye Award at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival and nominated for the Best Documentary Feature award at this year’s Academy Awards, Faces Places is a deeply charming and life-affirming look at not only the subtle power of community but the inspiration that can emerge from the most unexpected of friendships.

Faces Places forms part of a series dedicated to the films of Belgian-born director, Agnès Varda at St James Cavalier Cinema this month.

Faces Places is being screened at the Spazju Kreattiv cinema tomorrow at 7.30pm. For tickets, visit www.kreattivita.org.