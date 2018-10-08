Advert
Monday, October 8, 2018, 08:56

Opera presentation at Cittadella

Vivien Hewitt, the world-renowned stage director for this year’s production of Tosca at the Aurora Theatre, will give an in-depth presentation of the opera at the Cittadella, Victoria, on Friday at 7.30pm.

Vivien Hewitt

The presentation will be complemented by a guided night-tour around the Cittadella, including exclusive access to sites not usually open in the after-hours, including the cathedral and its silver vaults.

Vivien Hewitt’s presentation will be held at the Cittadella on Friday at 7.30pm, followed by the guided tour till 9pm. Attendance is free. For enquiries call 2215 6705.

