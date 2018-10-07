Advert
Bulgarian journalist murdered

Her death was caused by blows to the head and suffocation

Viktoria Marinova has been brutally murdered in Bulgaria. Photo: AFP

Bulgarian television journalist Viktoria Marinova,30, has been brutally murdered in Bulgaria's northern town of Ruse, prosecutors said on Sunday.

Her body, identified by authorities only by her initials, was found in a park, Ruse regional prosecutor Georgy Georgiev said.

Her death was caused by blows to the head and suffocation, and her mobile phone, car keys, glasses and some of her clothing were missing, he said.

The murder is drawing international condemnation.

High-profile cases of murdered journalists include that of Daphne Caruana Galizia, who died in a car bombing outside her home a year ago.

 

