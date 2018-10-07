Watch: Sanchez (2 HRs), Yanks even MLB's ALDS with Red Sox

Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez hit early solo home runs off David Price, and the New York Yankees evened the American League Division Series with a 6-2 victory over the host Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Saturday night.

The series shifts to New York for Game 3 on Monday, followed by Game 4 on Tuesday.

Judge gave the Yankees a 1-0 lead 10 pitches into the game when he drove Price's 2-1 cutter into the Green Monster seats above left field. Judge's 445-foot drive was his third straight homer in the postseason and seventh of his career.

Sanchez made it 2-0 by homering into the same seats as Judge with a 399-foot drive that landed closer to the left field foul pole. It was Sanchez's sixth career homer off Price, and the catcher added a three-run homer in the seventh.