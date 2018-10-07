In the shadow of the volcano

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Following the success of last month’s Grand Prix of Italy Trofeo Citta di Chioggia, Voomquest took their successful powerboat racing championship to Ischia, a volcanic island in the Gulf of Naples, Italy.



Voomquest 004 fuelled by Enemed, began bright and early on Friday with a pilots briefing followed by an official practice session. The race was however cancelled due to rough sea conditions.

The first race was held on Saturday afternoon, during which both the V2 class powerboats and the Endurance class participated – a total of 24 boats on one circuit.



After a gruelling race, Team Atomic & Grey managed to beat the competition and take the day’s top honour, with Team Cutting Edge coming in second followed by Team Interceptor Remax making it to podium position. Team Marine Diffusion did not make it to the finishing line following a spectacular 360-side flip with the drivers coming out safe and once on dry land working against the clock on the engine to make it to Sunday’s races.



The championship saw the return of previous entries from Corsica and Belgium and our very own homegrown teams; Team Cutting Edge and Team Interceptor Remax.

Participating teams:

Team Marine Diffusion (Dominique and Jean Luc Martini): Corsica, France

Team Atomic & Grey (Benjamin and Robbe Van Riet): Belgium

Team Cutting Edge (Steve Bezzina and Michael Abela): Malta

Team Interceptor Remax (Michael Xuereb and Jonathan Aquilina): Malta

