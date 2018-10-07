Raising construction standards - Ian Borg

The economic importance of the buildings and construction industry is widely acknowledged. In addition, the need to separate planning policies from building regulations has long been experienced.

Over the years, the Planning Authority has developed a system of policies to regulate buildings under construction and those undergoing major renovation or modifications. However, once a compliance certificate is issued, buildings in Malta remain unregulated unless they serve a specific function such as a workplace or hospital.

The Building Regulation Office (BRO) has somewhat served the regulatory function by enforcing regulations on damage to third parties, environmental regulations at construction sites and the energy performance of buildings.

Concurrently, the Building Industry Consultative Council (BICC) has filled in the gap of accrediting skills within the construction industry.

However, this piecemeal approach is leaving a lot to be desired. In this regard, this administration had presented a proposal in its electoral manifesto to consolidate the different bodies related to the construction industry and to enhance their value into an appropriate regulatory authority. We are committed to deliver on this promise.

The purpose of the MCBA, the Malta Construction and Building Authority, is not only to monitor the construction stage of a building but also to regulate the functioning of a building throughout its lifetime including important aspects such as life safety and fire prevention.

It is high time that every provider in a building development becomes distinctly accountable for his design and project implementation

The ultimate aim is to provide both investors and users with the necessary instruments to grant them peace of mind, knowing that the buildings they occupy are structurally sound and fit for purpose. This should provide for a better quality of our building stock and enhance trust in the industry and its products.

It shall also be the remit of this authority to set and raise standards for our buildings, beyond those relating to energy performance. We may need to develop indigenous systems and methods suitable for our climate and cityscapes, employing the latest techniques while respecting the legacy of our building heritage.

Nowadays, the technology in our buildings goes far beyond brick and mortar. Blocks are evidently getting higher. Modern structures are making use of contemporary materials. Building services now employ a multitude of innovative technologies.

Yet, our building legislation still generally speaks of the traditional licensed mason. Some regulations are still stipulated in the Police Code.

We are now facing the opportunityto streamline various legal provisions and remove outdated and at times contradictory obligations.

For this purpose, the authority shall have the remit to perform research and propose changes that benefit today’s needs. We feel that it is high time that every provider in a building development becomes distinctly accountable for his design and project implementation.

I am aware that the proposal for setting up the buildings and construction authority has already garnered the wide support of a multiple stakeholders, not least the Kamra tal-Periti. The ministry has held discussions with various interested parties to come up with a formal White Paper for discussion. The consultation period shall be offering the possibility for others to come forward with criticism and proposals for improvement.

I trust that there is a broad understanding of the significance, relevance and value of the initiative being spearheaded by this ministry.

We want the industry to continue to flourish but in an orderly manner for the benefit of all stakeholders. The buildings and construction authority shall furnish the legal framework and the necessary regulatory backing for the industry to operate. It signals the government’s resolve at laying the foundations for a sustainable sector where quality is no longer the opportunity cost of profit.

Ian Borg is the Minister for Transport, Infrastructure and Capital Projects.

This is a Times of Malta print opinion piece