Today's front pages - October 7, 2018

These are the headlines in local newspapers this Sunday.

The Sunday Times of Malta reports that former Kerygma Movement director Fr Charles Fenech has been banned from carrying out the functions of his ministry anywhere in Malta and Gozo. Fr Fenech’s conviction for sexual abuse of a vulnerable woman was overturned on appeal last month.

The newspaper also reports that Pilatus Bank’s directors are suing Malta’s financial services regulator in an attempt wrestle back control of the bank.

The Malta Independent writes that EU Justice Commissioner Vera Jourova did not contact any Maltese government ministries to inform them of her decision to publish a formal opinion against Malta’s FIAU. Ms Jourova broke the news through comments to the Financial Times.

The newspaper also cites the widow of a cyclist killed in a hit-and-run incident in 2009 as being "pleasantly surprised" by Friday’s court verdict, which sentenced the culprit to three years in jail.

Malta Today reports that according to its latest survey, the PN has managed to halt its downward trend with the electorate.

The newspaper also writes that Air Malta pilots are ready to take industrial action over a Facebook tiff, with pilots also concerned about mooted plans to set up a ‘plan B’ airline to push back against their union actions.

Illum reports that every stripper brought into Malta “is worth €20 million”.

It-Torċa cites a US researcher’s work into concerns about workers’ rights being trampled on in the so-called online platform economy, and highlights news that the teachers’ strike has been called off.

Il-Mument reports on the averted teachers’ strike, writing that the government was forced into a “humiliating” climb-down after planning without consultation.

Kullħadd also reports on the averted strike, writing that “Tomorrow it’s school as usual”. The newspaper also writes that former PN leader Simon Busuttil was snubbed twice by his party colleagues this past week, and notes a rise in the number of separations which are agreed upon before reaching court.