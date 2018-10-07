Two workers buried under rubble as roof caves in at Luqa site

Firefighters were already in Luqa, putting out a fire that broke out in a garage. Nobody was hurt in that incident.

Two construction workers were rushed to hospital on Sunday morning after the roof of an old building caved in on them.



The two men, Italian nationals who live in Malta, were inspecting the site on Triq il-Ġdida in Luqa when a roof above them collapsed.



Civil Protection Department members who had just put out a fire in an subterranean garage nearby were sent to the rescue after the collapse was reported at around 10.20am.

They managed to pull both men out of the rubble and an ambulance then took both of them to hospital.

One of the two, a man aged between 33 and 35, was seriously hurt in the incident. The medical condition of the second victim, who is 46 years old, was not available at the time of writing.

Magistrate Rachel Montebello is leading an inquiry into the case.