Rescued migrants to remain in Malta

A group of 114 migrants who were brought to shore on Sunday after being rescued by the Armed Forces will remain in Malta, the government has confirmed.

The rescue was sparked during a routine patrol by the AFM within Malta’s Search and Rescue Region. They were brought to Malta at 12.30am after being spotted on an inflatable boat that was drifting at sea.

A spokeswoman for the Home Affairs Ministry told Times of Malta that 22 are women.

No information is yet available on whether there were any children or unaccompanied migrants in the group.

The migrants come from Sudan, Cote d'Ivoire, Somalia, Bangladesh, Mali, Libya, Yemen, Guinea, Morocco, Nigeria, Egypt, Ethiopia and Senegal, the spokeswoman said when contacted.

Malta and Italy have clamped down on migrant rescue vessels operated by NGOs, triggering concerns that an unknown number of asylum seekers are dying at sea.

There are currently three rescue vessels being detained in Malta – a move that has been criticised as 'morally and legally questionable' by a German Social democratic delegation.

Meanwhile, EU countries continue grappling over who should take responsibility for those rescued at sea.