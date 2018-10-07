NGOs start fundraising for db Group tower appeal

Artists' impression of the approved development

NGOs and local councils have begun a fundraising drive as they seek to appeal the Planning Authority’s controversial approval of the db Group’s 37-storey St George’s Bay tower.



The organisations are seeking to raise €15,000 to fund legal action to challenge the “appalling” decision, including an appeal before the Environment and Planning Review Tribunal (EPRT).



“This project will negatively affect people’s lives and the environment, and was approved in spite of the over 4,500 objections submitted to the PA. We are determined to fight this till the end, and we know that we can win. Each financial contribution, big or small, matters a lot,” the organisations said.



Apart from the Pembroke, Swieqi and St Julian’s local councils, the organisations include Friends of the Earth, Din l-Art Ħelwa, Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar, BirdLife, Moviment Graffitti, the Ramblers Association, Nature Trust and Żminijietna – Voice of the Left.



The €300 million City Centre project was approved by 10 votes to four on September 20, despite an unprecedented 4,500 objections from the public, local councils and NGOs over the scale and impact on residents, as well as traffic generation and adherence with planning policy.



The decision has since faced further controversy after it emerged that the PA hired a private jet to fly board member Jacqueline Gili to Malta for the vote, as well as alleged conflicts of interest concerning fellow members Matthew Pace and Clayton Bartolo, which they deny.



The Sunday Times of Malta reported that objectors had established “solid legal grounds” for an appeal but were concerned about raising the funds needed for the lengthy appeal, which will cost €3,500 simply to file, besides hefty legal and professional fees.



Anyone interested in donating can do so online or by bank transfer using the following details:



Name of bank account: ITS-DB Legal Remedies

IBAN: MT26APSB77013000000035549910089

SWIFT: APSBMTMT