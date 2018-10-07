Advert
Motorcyclist hurt in Burmarrad crash

26-year-old taken to Mater Dei by ambulance

A 26-year-old was gravely injured on Saturday evening in the course of a traffic collision in Burmarrad.

The man, who police described as a foreign national, was riding a Yamaha motorbike on Triq Burmarrad when he collided with a Volkswagen Passat being driven by a 26-year-old Victoria resident.

Police were called to the scene at around 8.15pm. An ambulance took the motorcyclist to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment. An investigation into the incident is under way.

