Advert
Sunday, October 7, 2018, 09:36

Midnight hold-up in Birkirkara

Woman with a towel wrapped around her arm ordered teen to hand over cash

A woman with a towel wrapped around her hand walked into a Valley Road establishment in the middle of the night and ordered a teenage cashier to hand over money in the till.

The incident was reported at 12.30am on Sunday, the police said.

Eyewitnesses told officers that a woman had walked into the Birkirkara shop and started pointing at employees with her hand, which was wrapped in a towel. She then ordered an 18-year-old cashier to give her cash in the till, took the money and fled.

A number of other employees were also present at the time. Nobody was hurt in the incident, the police said.

A police investigation is under way.

Advert
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Actor John Suda convicted of indecent assault after requesting...

  2. Watch: Teachers to strike on Monday, despite PM's offer to...

  3. Teachers' strike called off, back to school on Monday

  4. Ex-junior minister gets over €160,000 a year

  5. Watch: It is finally illegal to chain dogs

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 07-10-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed