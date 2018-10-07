Freshers face test in bid to boost level of English

Photo: Shutterstock

New university students with a good pass in SEC English will still have to sit for a test that determines their proficiency in the language, according a recent measure that has largely gone under the radar.

If they fail the test, those reading for any undergraduate degree must do a course spread over two years, worth 12 credits, which is aimed at improving their command of English.

The course, called the English Communicative Aptitude programme, was first rolled out in February 2016 after being approved by Senate, meaning that this is the second year it is being provided.

However, some parents have complained to this newspaper that the measure was not adequately communicated to prospective students, who were offered no guidance about it.

“No one is speaking out about this – no heads of school or career guidance teachers,” one concerned parent told The Sunday Times of Malta.

Until recently, a Grade 3 or better in SEC English was deemed sufficient. Under the new measure, however, only students who are in possession of a grade C or better at Intermediate level are exempt from the need to do the test, called the Needs Analysis Exercise, before they embark on their undergraduate course.

According to a University of Malta spokeswoman, the course was designed after the identification of “fast-changing demands placed on students”.

However, it has no bearing on students’ entry to university.

She denied the claim that the course had been forced on students without their knowledge ahead of the scholastic year, insisting that prospective applicants were informed about the programme through information on the University’s website and the Undergraduate Prospectus.

The programme is separate from the undergraduate degree course chosen by students. The marks of their degree are not affected by the performance in the English programme.

The spokeswoman said oral and written communication is considered one of the key areas dominating 21st century education. The programme is designed to help students gain the necessary competence to cope with the demands of their studies and their future profession.

“In this sense, the ECA programme assists students to master fundamental skills in an academic setting while maximising their opportunities for future employability,” the spokeswoman added.