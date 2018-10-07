A day of relaxation and development

Caroline Mousu, Rowena Micallef and Bernice Grima.

As part of its HR programme, the Atlas Group recently held the fourth edition of Atlas Day, a day of development and relaxation for all its staff members.

“On Atlas Day, the aim is to celebrate our achievements and our people’shard work,” said the group’s CEO Michael Gatt.

“We believe it is important to take a moment to come together and acknowledge our success across the group, while at the same time focusing the day around a particular theme. This year we chose ‘The learning organisation’.”

He added: “We must look at work that is less routine and more based on the human factor, so that each one of us can inject our own passion and dedication into our job and feel we are making progress and a contribution to the success of the company. We are all essential factors in the success of the various companies of Atlas Group. This year we started a leadership development programme which will be ongoing. We began with the development of coaching skills, which will show managers the importance of doing less hands-on work and more transformational management, which means that managers will be spending more time listening to and developing their teams. We want to better facilitate employee learning and development at all levels,” said Atlas HR and marketing manager Jackie Attard Montalto.

They keynote speaker of the event was Patrick Young, an entrepreneur and a leading thinker in financial markets and investment. Originally a derivatives analyst and broker, Young has experience running an exchange and a boutique investment bank, as well as working in private equity markets. He is also the author of several books. “It was a pleasure to talk about the future of work and life with a leading Maltese brand and the dynamic Atlas team,” Mr Young said.