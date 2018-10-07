Unequal pay for equal work

A few days ago the Directorate for Research, Lifelong Learning and Employability held its induction session for the year 2018/2019. During this session we adult educators were informed that this year a lump sum equivalent to 10 hours’ duty will be contributed to us as a sign of appreciation for our sterling work.

Of course every little thing helps and we shall accept it with open arms. However, I believe that this is just a publicity device. When will adult educators at Lifelong Learning start being paid the same rate as State school teachers?