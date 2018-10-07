Advert
Sunday, October 7, 2018, 00:01 by Joseph Fenech, Mosta

Unequal pay for equal work

A few days ago the Directorate for Research, Lifelong Learning and Employability held its induction session for the year 2018/2019. During this session we adult educators were informed that this year a lump sum equivalent to 10 hours’ duty will be contributed to us as a sign of appreciation for our sterling work.

Of course every little thing helps and we shall accept it with open arms. However, I believe that this is just a publicity device. When will adult educators at Lifelong Learning start being paid the same rate as State school teachers?

Advert
Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Calling all visitors

  2. Is it worth it?

  3. Wonders never cease

  4. Bullying ‘advice’

  5. Steve Carter never represented Smart City Malta

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 07-10-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed