‘Net Honours’ was an excellent idea and a very successful event.

Dunja Mijatovic, the Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights, said that the right to information is a fundamental human right. It empowers media freedom, investigative journalism and makes imperative contributions to having more open societies.

It was therefore very appropriate to award an honour to President Emeritus Eddie Fenech Adami – the father of broadcasting pluralism in Malta and also of European Malta.

This iconic figure has been and still is an inspirational personality. I wish him a long and joyful life enjoying the freedom he brought for others.

Dr Fenech Adami will always be a beacon of light for the Nationalist Party led by Adrian Delia, who is well aware of his duty to guarantee the right to information.

This will continue to be fought for by the PN through NET TV.