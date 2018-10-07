Steve Carter never represented Smart City Malta

Reference is made to an article appearing on page 8 of The Sunday Times of Malta published on September 30, headed “Ex-Smart City promoter on money-laundering charges”.

The title and content of the said article give the erroneous impression that Stephen Carter was in some way connected with concessionaire of the SmartCity project.

Smart City (Malta) Limited would like to highlight that Mr Carter was never employed therewith nor appointed as an officer thereof and neither was he ever authorised to represent the said concessionaire nor promote the Smart City project.

It must also be specified that the Shoreline Residences project and the proposed hospital referred to in the aforementioned article are not projects of Smart City (Malta) Limited but are third party projects which happen to be within the precincts of the Smart City Malta township. Smart City (Malta) Limited’s relationship with Mr Carter was exclusively in his capacity as representative of such third parties.