I want peace and quiet

The construction industry contributes a lot to noise pollution. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

In these loud times we live in – with political foes yelling on television, with cars, construction trucks and cranes jamming and rumbling through our streets, with smartphones chirping all around – I think we all deserve a little peace and quiet.

Nowadays, it is increasingly difficult, almost impossible, even in beautiful surroundings such as Mtaħleb, Wardija, Ġnejna, Kunċizzjoni and other public gardens and parks, to escape the sounds of vehicles, construction trucks and shouting because noise pollution in this tiny island of ours is on the increase.

Unfortunately, however, efforts to regulate noise have never been taken seriously as some other environmental causes or been met by strong opposition from industry and construction groups.

Where can I go to escape these loud sounds? There must be some places where I can go to have a few minutes of silence and rest, and escape once and for all the cacophony of the so-called ‘modern world’?

I want to go to places where I can hear the soft hum of insects, the rustle of leaves and the beautiful music of the birds – and not the terrible noise of some truck with its motor running and growing louder by the minute!