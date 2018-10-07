Church’s contribution to Maltese society

A number of religious orders’ convents are almost vacant. Why not turn them into old people’s homes? Such homes are in great demand and will continue to be in demand the more the Maltese population ages.

A much needed social service to the elderly will be provided and provincials will also be putting their vacant convents to much better use.

It would also help the finances of these orders.

Praiseworthy initiates of this sort have been taken by the Church in Malta recently and also in the past. Here are some examples:

The Archbishop’s Curia in conjunction with Hospice Malta are turning the former Adelaide Cini Institute and its grounds in Santa Venera into a respite centre for palliative care.

Years ago, the Jesuits turned their convent into an old people’s home in Naxxar, then administered by the Malta Catholic Action.

The nuns of Jesus of Nazareth Institute in Żejtun opened part of their vast convent as a night shelter for the old.

The Malta Catholic Action through its indefatigable leader, Mgr Mikiel Azzopardi, bought an ex-British services place and opened that great monument people with disability, Id-Dar tal-Providenza in Siġġiewi.

Innumerable institutes for orphans and destitute children were opened by various religious communities.

Night shelters for those without a home to sleep in and homes for battered women were opened.

Very recently two religious congregations, the Augustinians and the nuns of St Joseph, made two homes available as hostels for Gozitan students studying in Malta and who cannot afford the high rents.

Let us continue with these praiseworthy Church contributions to the Maltese community.