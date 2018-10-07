I imagine that nothing must be more insulting or demeaning to those who voted for the Democratic Party than to be told that it “stole” two seats from the Nationalist Party. It is as if their votes belong to the Nationalist Party, and their democratic opinion and preference is irrelevant. It is as if they have no real voice, and it also assumes that all who voted for the Democratic Party would have otherwise voted for the Nationalist Party, which I find unlikely.

An unfortunate approach to politics taken by the Nationalist Party is the sense that it has a divine right to rule, and that all who challenge it are upsetting the natural order of things. I say this with respect for my colleagues from the Forza Nazzjonali days who still hold faith with us and who still share our principles. I encourage the Nationalist Party to address certain problems holding it back from performing its role in the Opposition, of which it forms part.

Even though it is beside the point, it is worth noting that Marlene Farrugia brought in the necessary votes in district five to provide the Nationalist Party with their second seat. Before the election, the Labour Party had four seats in district five. The next Nationalist MP to be elected did so by inheriting her votes. Godfrey Farrugia, an independent mayor of Żebbuġ for eight years, won in district seven after only a three-week campaign.

When the Nationalist Party indulges in favouring developers, it ignores its core vote. It does so feeling confident that a certain sector of society owes it eternal loyalty and will always vote for it, come what may. It is in fact that demographic which elected the Democratic Party in district 10, expressing a legitimate grievance with the way the Nationalist Party let people down in certain circumstances.

It was a natural and healthy reaction to elect a watchdog to Parliament. Indeed, the Democratic Party fulfils that function admirably and has at every turn held the Nationalist Party to account, for example over Majjistral Park hunting hours, MP Pensions Reform Bill, over the St Vincent de Paul direct order, the Smart City saga, fish farms and also over the links with db Group. The Democratic Party was also the first to take up the political battle over the Fuel Station Policy.

In the case of ITS and overdevelopment, the Nationalist Party’s track record is one of bending to public pressure, not of doing what is right for its own sake. The Nationalists favoured major disastrous developments this year with the Villa Rosa project, which ruins St George’s Bay regardless of ITS, and the Mercury Tower project.

It is no use crying about votes being stolen, as if people have no free will. It is an insult to democracy and to people’s intelligence. The Nationalists Party does not have a divine right to rule, no more than the Labour Party or anybody does. The Democratic Party will continue to fight against injustice and uphold the public interest.