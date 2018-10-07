Malta ‘leads in the field of eye refractive surgery’

The Saint James Eye Clinic is now an approved Carl Zeiss Meditec training facility, enabling it to provide training for ophthalmic surgeons worldwide in the field of eye refractive surgery.

Carl Zeiss Meditec, one of the leading world suppliers of medical devices, specialises in the field of microsurgery, with ophthalmology being one of the main areas of specialisation in which it excels. It has a long-standing reputation in refractive laser surgery and is currently the only supplier of the Visumax Femtosecond Laser, which is licensed to perform Smile (Small-incision lenticule extraction) surgery, an innovative laser refractive procedure that leads to a quick visual recovery.

Saint James Eye Clinic CEO Jean Claude Muscat, who expressed his satisfaction at having achieved this prestigious milestone, underlined that “this is a confirmation of the hard work and dedication of all the team in providing the highest quality of service, thus guaranteeing the best possible outcomes for patients at all times”.

Mr Muscat also highlighted the fact that for the very first time Malta is now leading in the field of eye refractive surgery rather than following, as was the case in the past. This was largely a result of the substantial investment and advanced training programmes undertaken by the specialist team at the new Saint James Eye Clinic.

The first comprehensive training programme by the eye clinic was led and delivered by ophthalmic surgeon Franco Mercieca, supported by other members of the clinical team.

The Saint James Eye Centre in Birkirkara excels in the very latest eye refractive surgery treatments for those patients wishing to do away with having to wear glasses or contact lenses and has gained an excellent reputation for the quality of care it provides.