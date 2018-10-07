Living in silence

Malta University Consulting Ltd, in collaboration with the Department of Mental Health, University of Malta, is offering a short course specifically designed to provide both formal and informal carers with the basic knowledge, skills and practical tips to care for people with depression at home.

Depression is a common and serious mental illness that can negatively affect how one feels, thinks and acts. Caring for individuals with depression can prove challenging and although providing care is a unique experience for each carer, many common stressors, fears, concerns and rewards are shared.

The course coordinator is Alexi Sammut, lecturer at the Department of Mental Health, University of Malta. He holds both general and mental health nursing qualifications and has worked in a variety of mental health settings. Dr Sammut is also the vice president of the Maltese Association of Psychiatric Nurses. This course is scheduled for November and will consist of five lectures with a different topic and lecturer for each lecture. Lectures will be held at the University Residence in Lija.

For more information, call Malta University Consulting Ltd on 2124 0746 or 9982 9244, e-mail maria.bugeja@muhc.com.mt or visit www.muhc.com.mt.