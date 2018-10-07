Catechists attend Mass, meeting
Catechists, including members of the Society of Christian Doctrine (MUSEUM), serving 15 Gozitan parishes, attended Mass led by Gozo Bishop Mario Grech at Ta’ Pinu Sanctuary to mark the opening of a new catechetical and pastoral year. The catechists also attended a formation meeting addressed by Fr Marcello Ghirlando, OFM (inset) and Fr Simon Cachia at the Good Shepherd chapel. Mgr Grech, who was also present, blessed rosary beads which were distributed to the catechists.