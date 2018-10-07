Marsovin releases Grand Maître 2016

Marsovin’s Grand Maître 2016, ‘Annata Fra Gregorio Carafa’, has just been released. This is the 19th vintage of the prized Grand Maître, released by the winery as it gears up to celebrate its 100th year in 2019.

Produced from grapes grown in Marsovin’s private estate – Għajn Riħana – situated between Bidnija hills and Wardija in the north of Malta. The vineyard is densely planted with 14,000 vines of two noble French grape varieties, made up of equal quantities of Cabernet Sauvignon and Cabernet Franc.

The arid land and clay-rich, calcareous soil provide a tough growing environment for these vines. The yields from this estate generally produce very concentrated, full-bodied wines of intense fruit and aromatic character. Following vinification, the unfiltered wine is aged in new oak barriques for over 12 months in the Marsovin Cellars prior to bottling.

Marsovin’s Grand Maître is a wine dedicated to the Grand Masters of Malta by special appointment to the Maltese Association Sovereign Military Order of Malta. Each vintage is dedicated to a different grand master in chronological order, the first one being Philippe Villiers de L’Isle Adam for the 1998 vintage.

This vintage is dedicated to Grand Master Fra Gregorio Carafa, the 62nd Prince and Grand Master of the Order of Malta. A premium blend of Cabernet Sauvignon and Cabernet Franc is what makes Grand Maître.

The 2016 vintage was characterised by exceptionally warmer temperatures and drier weather during the winter months, followed, later on, by relatively mild temperatures during the summer months. These conditions contributed to a steady rate of grape sugar development, which resulted in very good grape maturity at a relatively earlier harvest date and a lower than average yield, particularly for the Cabernet Sauvignon grapes. All these elements have contributed to a great vintage for red winemaking, which is evident in the quality of this wine.

For information and orders of Grand Maître, one can call the Marsovin Cellars on 2366 2445 or send an e-mail to cellars@marsovinwinery.com.

(Content provided by Marsovin Winery)