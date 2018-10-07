Shopping village launches offers

Sicilia Outlet Village offers the most popular luxury brands under one roof.

Sicilia Outlet Village, a popular shopping destination with the Maltese, is offering extra benefits throughout this month, discounts and services to enjoy on the new autumn/winter collections.

Until the end of the month, a selection of stores within the village will be offering an extra 10 per cent discount. A 20 per cent discount voucher is also being offered to customers for use at a selection of restaurants. Visitors to the mega shopping village are also being given free hand shopping and reserved parking for the entire month (upon reservation).

Sicilia Outlet Village offers the most popular luxury brands under one roof, bringing together 140 shops showcasing the most well-loved designer brands for the cheapest prices.

It has fast established itself as a one-of-a-kind shopping destination, offering the best value for money without compromising on brand. This has helped turn the village into a top favourite with Maltese who want to live an extravagant lifestyle while staying within budget.

The Sicilia Outlet Village offers a variety of services, most of which are complimentary and which make it a Sicilian destination of excellence. For in-between shopping breaks, there are eight food points to help one recoup their energy; multi-lingual staff to assist with any query; a number of playing areas to keep the little ones entertained while one shops; free Wi-Fi; and an app that allows one to organise their shopping experience more efficiently.

There is also the option of bespoke, personal experience thanks to the Luxury Concierge, and of having the shopping delivered straight to one’s home. Free parking is an added luxury.

The Sicilia Outlet Village opens Monday to Friday from 10am to 8pm and on Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 9pm. Reaching it is cheap and easy, with daily Ryanair, Air Malta and Air Italy flights taking to Catania in under 30 minutes.

Virtu Ferries also run daily trips to Sicily in an hour-and-a-half. The village is easily reached from the main cities of Sicily by means of a shuttle service. More information and timetables are available on www.siciliaoutletvillage.com, by calling +39 0935 950040 or by downloading the free smartphone ‘Sicilia Outlet Village’ app.