Aldo, a global leader in fashion footwear and accessories, has unveiled its new creative platform, Get Ready, kicking off with the autumn 2018 campaign.

Infused with dynamism and boldness, Get Ready taps into the notion of living life to the fullest, embracing the excitement and anticipation of life’s most defining events. Aldo’s new integrated worldwide campaign will live across all brand touch-points along the consumer journey, including advertising, online, mobile, in-store, out-of-home and social media programmes.

Harkening a new and bold creative direction, the campaign was inspired by the simple yet hopeful concept of ‘getting ready’. Aldo aims to bring light to the moments of buildup that precede big and small life events, celebrating the magical energy born from anticipation.

Aldo Mx., the brand’s sneaker sub-brand, is the featured footwear for the campaign and truly shines in this creative. To bring this concept to life, Aldo sought out world-class creative agency, Wednesday, alongside the brand’s executive creative director, Douglas Bensadoun, photographer Josh Olins, set designer Stefan Beckman and stylist Beth Fenton.

For the first campaign under this creative platform, the brand explored the conceptual ‘jumping out of a plane’, as a metaphor in getting ready for any major moment in life; a new beginning, the butterflies, the thrill of it all.

“The concept puts forward a playful, surreal universe, showcasing the most thrilling and exhilarating moment one could think of – jumping off a plane,” says Catherine Sabourin, director of content development for Aldo. “The idea was to think of something so exciting, full of energy and pure fun – contextualising the products in the most unexpected way.”

The idea was to think of something exciting

The brand’s creative platform was inspired by cultural trends and consumer insights – a practice influenced by Aldo’s deeply rooted consumer-centric approach to the business. “We know the people who shop at Aldo believe that what they wear is a reflection of who they are,” says Daianara Grullon Amalfitano, senior vice president for Aldo. “Latest insights have told us how important preparation is to them and that there is an entire culture around getting ready – from playlists to articles and prep-routines. We’ve always been invested in creating personal experiences, no matter where our consumers shop or interact with the brand. With this campaign, we strive to connect further with our global community by celebrating these anticipatory moments with them, being part of their journey.”

Aldo’s campaign direction lays the foundation of a long-term narrative that will evolve over the course of the next few seasons and years to come. Get Ready will be ignited during key brand moments, and the storyline behind each campaign will be uniquely revisited.

To offer a consistent, seamless omni-channel experience, the brand’s autumn 2018 launch delivers content created with respect to consumers’ shopping journey, in parallel with each channel and brand touch-point. The campaign will be supported by a 360-global campaign across a multitude of channels including digital, retail, out-of-home and social media #AldoCrew extensions.

(Content provided by Retail International Limited)