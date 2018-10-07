Certain objects are considered masterpieces not just for their beauty or sophistication but because they evoke a profound emotion, because they are precious, because they represent a splendid example of innovation, savoir-faire or a philosophy of precision.

In its quest to create the most indulgent skincare more than 30 years ago, La Prairie unveiled to the world caviar’s unique power to nourish and regenerate the skin, creating a masterpiece of design, science and indulgence.

Today, La Prairie remasters its masterpiece, inspired by the idea that a masterpiece is at once from a different time and forever contemporary. A masterpiece lives beyond the limits of time. Its effect is eternal. It has a distinctive style, an exacting technique, a clear balance and a refined harmony.

After years of research that leverages its caviar expertise, La Prairie has reinvented caviar with a new incarnation: Skin Caviar Luxe Cream Remastered with Caviar Premier, a moisturising cream that offers a unique dimension of sensorial indulgence paired with never-before-seen lifting and firming.

The remastered Skin Caviar Luxe Cream is a true feast for the senses. It offers an exquisite moment of indulgence with the delicate gesture of the application. The iconic sensorial experience features a modern interpretation of Skin Caviar’s signature fragrance and a rich texture that glides on skin smoothly, leaving it feeling exceptionally soft.

The product is locally distributed by A. M.Mangion Ltd. For trade enquiries, call 2397 6000 or visit www.laprairie.com.

