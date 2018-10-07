Senior University lecturer profiled in The Lancet

The Lancet, the world’s leading independent medical journal, recently profiled Natasha Azzopardi-Muscat, a senior lecturer in health services management at the University of Malta and president of the European Public Health Association.

Natasha Azzopardi-Muscat. Photo: Brian Cassar

The journal’s coverage is international in focus and extends to all aspects of human health.

As part of her academic work, Dr Azzopardi-Muscat recently established a WHO Collaborating Centre on Health Systems and Policies in Small States. The Lancet quotes that she is concerned that Malta, like many small island nations, is struggling with record obesity and diabetes rates.

Dr Azzopardi-Muscat is currently working on a forthcoming national health strategy for Malta in which mental health has been identified as a priority.