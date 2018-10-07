Weekly Consumer Tips - October 7, 2018

• When a service is not provided as expected or agreed, traders are legally obliged to provide consumers with a remedy.

• When garments are damaged during dry-cleaning due to wrong care labels, the original seller of the garments is responsible to provide a remedy if the damage occurs within the two year legal limit.

• Dry-cleaned items must be carefully checked upon collection and any problems reported to the trader immediately.

• When damaged items are beyond repair consumers may ask for a free replacement or cash refund of the current value of the items.

• A complaint with the Office for Consumer Affairs may be lodged when consumers do not manage to reach an amicable solution with the trader.

