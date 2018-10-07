The President’s engagements - October 7, 2018

9am The President delivers a speech during the launch of a campaign, by the President’s Foundation for the Well-Being of Society, relating to Mental Health, at San Anton Palace, Attard.

9.50am The President inspects a guard of honour and attends pontifical Mass, on the occasion of the Armed Forces of Malta Day celebrations, in Valletta.

11.30am The President receives a group of residents residing in Casa Leone, Holy Family Home, and Dar Sant’ Anna, on a courtesy call, at San Anton Palace.

2.30pm The President receives representatives of the Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry, on a courtesy call, at San Anton Palace.

4pm The President presides over a meeting of the board of administrators of the President’s Foundation for the Well-Being of Society, at San Anton Palace.

5.30pm The President meets representatives of European Law Students Association (ELSA) Malta, at San Anton Palace.

7pm The President delivers a speech at a musico-literary evening, organised by the Office of the President, in honour of former President Ċensu Tabone, at San Anton Palace.

Wednesday

9am The President delivers a speech during the official welcome ceremony of the high-level conference organised by the Union for the Mediterranean entitled ‘Women4Mediterranean’ in Lisbon, Portugal.

10.30am The President participates in a plenary session with the theme ‘Mediterranean women leading for change’ during the high-level conference organised by the Union for the Mediterranean entitled ‘Women4Mediterranean’, in Lisbon.

11.30am The President meets Nasser Kamel, secretary general of the Union for the Mediterranean in Lisbon.

12.10pm The President presides over the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Emanuele Cancer Research Foundation Malta, and the Champalimaud Foundation, in Lisbon.

12.40pm The President meets Monica Carco, senior expert of the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation, in Lisbon.

Thursday

8.30am The President visits St Aloysius College, Birkirkara, as part of the activities organised on the occasion of the International Day of the Girl Child 2018.

9am The President visits Giovanni Curmi Higher Secondary School in Naxxar, as part of the activities organised on the occasion of the International Day of the Girl Child 2018.

9.30am The President visits G.F. Abela Junior College, Msida, and addresses a press conference, on the occasion of the International Day of the Girl Child 2018.

10am The President visits St Martin’s College as part of the activities organised on the occasion of the International Day of the Girl Child 2018.

10.30am The President visits Verdala International School as part of the activities organised on the occasion of the International Day of the Girl Child 2018.

11am The President visits MCAST in Paola, as part of the activities organised on the occasion of the International Day of the Girl Child 2018.

11.30am The President visits De La Salle College, as part of the activities organised on the occasion of the International Day of the Girl Child 2018.

Noon The President visits St Edward’s College, as part of the activities organised on the occasion of the International Day of the Girl Child 2018.

12.30pm The President visits the Institute for Tourism Studies as part of the activities organised on the occasion of the International Day of the Girl Child 2018.

3pm The President meets Zurab Pololikashvili, secretary general of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation, at San Anton Palace.

4pm The President and the secretary general of the UNWTO hold bilateral talks, together with their respective delegations, at San Anton Palace.

5pm The President receives Marin Raykov, outgoing ambassador of the Republic of Bulgaria to Malta, on a farewell courtesy call, at San Anton Palace.

7.30pm The President delivers a speech on the occasion of the National Day of Spain, in Balzan.

Friday

9am The President delivers the opening speech at the annual conference on mental health organised by the Mental Health Association Gozo, in Gozo.

9.30am The President and the secretary general of the UNWTO meet representatives of the Gozo Tourism Association, in Gozo.

10am The President visits Sir M.A. Refalo sixth form, as part of the activities organised on the occasion of the International Day of the Girl Child 2018.

10.30am The President visits MCAST in Gozo, as part of the activities organised on the occasion of the International Day of the Girl Child 2018.

Noon The President attends the inaugural court sitting of Mr Justice Grazio Mercieca, in Valletta.

3.30pm The President and the secretary general of the UNWTO meet the council of the Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association, at San Anton Palace.

Saturday

9am The President delivers the opening speech during the national conference on the Sustainable Development Goals, organised by the National Youth Council, at San Anton Palace.

11am The President and the secretary general of the UNWTO meet with the Board of Governors of the Mediterranean Tourism Foundation, at San Anton Palace.

Sunday

10am The President attends Mass organised by Grandparents Malta, at San Anton Palace.

11.30am The President visits a fundraising event organised by ReMax and Friends Foundation, in Birkirkara.