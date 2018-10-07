Short course on St Paul

A four-session course on St Paul will be held by the Missionary Society of St Paul during October at the MSSP Oratory, Birkirkara.

During the course, entitled Il-Qalb ta’ Pawlu hi l-Qalb ta’ Kristu, Fr Martin Cilia MSSP will explain the enigma and charism of this great biblical figure.

Fr Cilia commented: “He was not one of the chosen 12, yet he was an apostle. From where did St Paul get this authority? Where did his conviction and determination come from? How was he so convinced that he was prepared to suffer torture, imprisonment and ultimately death?” St Paul’s personality, his letters, his ministry, his spirituality and his missionary spirit will also be discussed.

The course starts on Tuesday and will continue every subsequent Tuesday: October 16, 23 and 30 from 7.15 to 9pm.

Participants will be asked for a €15 donation.

To book a place call 9927 7648 or 2144 1917 or e-mail oratorju@mssp.org.mt.