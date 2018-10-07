Advert
Sunday, October 7, 2018, 07:06

Pharmacies open today - October 7, 2018

9am-noon

Empire Pharmacy, 77, Old Theatre Street, Valletta (2123 8577);
Brown’s Pharmacy, 706, St Joseph High Road, Ħamrun (2123 8623);
Fatima Pharmacy, 82, Triq il-Ferrovija, Santa Venera (2148 2856);
Pharmaplus, Ganu Street, Birkirkara (2149 2958);
St Matthew’s Pharmacy, 213, The Strand, Gżira (2131 1797);
San Ġwann Pharmacy, 11, Feliċ Borg Street, San Ġwann (2138 6974);
Norman’s Pharmacy, 133, High Street, Sliema (2133 2243);
Il-Meħrież Pharmacy, 31, Giovanni Curmi Street, Iklin (2143 5567);
Sgħajtar Pharmacy, Sgħajtar Street, Mosta (2141 5198);
Remedies Pharmacy, 111, George Borg Olivier Street, Mellieħa (2152 3462);
Theresa Jo Pharmacy, 3A, Xintill Street, Tarxien (2167 2703);
White Cross Pharmacy, Shop A, Block 1, Fuq San Pawl, Cospicua (2182 1671);
Felice Dispensary 95, Sanctuary Street, Żabbar (2182 7939);
Martin’s Pharmacy, 182, Birżebbuġa Road, Birżebbuġa (2165 1031);
Prestige Pharmacy, 16, St Joseph Street, Kirkop (2164 1328);
Spiżerija Ħal-Mula, Dun Salv Ciappara Street, Żebbuġ (2146 1693);
Nova Pharmacy, 142, College Street, Rabat (2145 4247);
Fontana Pharmacy, Fountain Street, Fontana (2156 6979);
Ta’ Pinu Pharmacy, Franġisk Portelli Street, Għarb (2788 8128).

Airport pharmacy: Open from 7.30am till 10pm.

Emergency dentist:  Sundays 8.30 -11.30am, call 9906 1800.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola and Floriana health centres are always open. Gżira health centre is also open from 8am to 5pm.

Patients must present their ID card.

Blood donation: The mobile blood donation unit will be in Mediatrix Square, Żabbar, today 8.30am-1pm. For details call 7930 7307, 2206 6209.

Advert
Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Announcements - October 6, 2018

  2. Truck smashes wall... and then drives off

  3. Watch: 'We're not to blame for the foamy slime,' tuna operators...

  4. Insurance company encouraging use of dash cams

  5. Talk series on contemporary architecture

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 07-10-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed