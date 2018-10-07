Advert
Sunday, October 7, 2018, 07:35

Open Day at dog sanctuary

The Island Sanctuary at Fort Tas-Silġ, Marsaxlokk will be holding an open day next Sunday from 10.30am featuring a bazaar, bookshop, pet shop, bric a brac, food and drinks, groomer and much more. Mascots Chase and Skye will be greeting the children, who will be able to take photos with them, as well as with some other sanctuary dogs.

The activity ends with Mass at 4pm and all those attending are invited to bring their pets along. All pets will be blessed and a token given to each family.

Pets are welcome throughout the day but no dog walks will be held. Those who would like to bake cakes or cupcakes can e-mail Graziella on islandsanctuaryfundraising@gmail.com.

Advert
Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Announcements - October 6, 2018

  2. Truck smashes wall... and then drives off

  3. Watch: 'We're not to blame for the foamy slime,' tuna operators...

  4. Insurance company encouraging use of dash cams

  5. Talk series on contemporary architecture

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 07-10-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed