New gym, playground in honour of ‘father of Marsascala culture’

The new playground being inaugurated by Marsascala mayor Mario Calleja and Mr Debono’s wife, Carmen.

An outdoor gym and playground for children with a €155,000 investment have been inaugurated in Marsascala on the occasion of Marsascala Day, celebrated earlier last month. The facilities at Iż-Żonqor area have been dedicated to Alfred Debono, who passed away recently.

Alfred Debono

According to Marsascala mayor Mario Calleja, Mr Debono worked truly hard for Marsascala, describing him as the “father of Marsascala culture”.

The facilities opened by Mr Debono’s wife, Carmen, and Mr Calleja and were blessed by Marsascala parish priest Roderick Camilleri. Mr Calleja said the new facilities had a two-pronged purpose: the gym would fight the problem of obesity, while the playground would be enjoyed by children, especially those with special needs.

The evening also featured a musical programme, during which various groups were rewarded for their support for Marsascala. The Ġieh Marsascala trophy was awarded by Justice and Culture Minister Owen Bonnici to Vince Tonna, who tirelessly helps people with special needs.