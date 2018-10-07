Announcements - October 7, 2018

AGIUS. On October 5, at Mater Dei Hospital, FRANK of Attard, aged 78, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Maria née Portelli, his children Randolph, Caroline, Ann Marie and her husband Karl, his grandchildren Mattia, Gianluca, Hannah, Ben, Timmy and Lara, his sisters and their families, nephews and nieces and other relatives and friends.

The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday at 8.30am, for St Mary Parish Church, Attard where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment at Santa Marija Addolorata, cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Hospice Movement, Balzan would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BONS. On September 26, at Mater Dei Hospital, DORIS, nèe Camilleri, widow of John, aged 91, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her devoted daughters Marion, widow of Joseph Mifsud, Natalie, and her husband Richard Mercieca, and Marcelle, and her husband Pierre, her grandchildren Ivan and his wife Fleur, Katia and her husband Michael Satariano, Ian and his wife Marisa, Alan and his wife Amy, Anita and her husband Elvio Caruana, Keith and Kristian, her great grandchildren Christina, David, Emma, Zac, Adam, Sophie and baby Thomas, other relatives and friends. Mass praesente cadavere will be held tomorrow at Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Balluta, at 2pm.

WEBBER – HAZEL, died September 30. Miss you mum. Mourned by her family, Gwenda, son Jason, William, wife Sandra, daughter Phoebe, Lotus, Vince, grandchildren Josephine, husband James, son Max Adam, Patrick, wife Lara, kids Jake, Jade, Belinda, husband Ron, sons Nic, Sean, all friends and family around the globe.

In Memoriam

BORG – MARY. In loving memory of our beloved and much missed mother on the first anniversary of her passing away. Her children Johanna, Joseph E. and Maria, sons-in-law and grandchildren.

BUSUTTIL – NADIA. On the first anniversary of her demise.

The blow was great,

The shock severe,

We little thought

Her death was so near.

Only those that have lost can tell

The sorrow of parting without farewell.

Fondly remembered by her sisters, brothers, in-laws, nephews and nieces. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CARDONA – GERALD. Passed away 20 years ago on September 30, 1998. Forever remembered by his wife Antoinette, née Aquilina, the families of his daughters and his deceased son, Dion.

MIFSUD – JOHN. In loving memory of a dedicated husband and father on the first anniversary of his meeting the Lord. Deeply missed and fondly remembered by his wife Kathleen, his children Robert, Louis, Sandra and Cristina, his in-laws, grandchildren, relatives and friends. Masses in John’s memory will be celebrated today at noon and tomorrow, Monday, at 6.30pm at Guardamangia parish church.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.