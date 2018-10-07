Text 3QLZH Foundation fundraising event

From left: Zanna Mercieca Cali, Steve Mercieca, Philip Mercieca, President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca, Fabio Zuccaro and Michael Mercieca from the QLZH Foundation.

The QLZH Foundation recently hosted its first fundraising event at Verdala Palace, Buskett, with all proceeds from ticket sales donated to the foundation’s causes. A number of companies donated their goods or services to be raffled on the night. Two Maltese artists, Ed Schembri and Zack Ritchie, also gifted pieces from their collections to the raffle.

President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca, honorary patron of the foundation, was present for the event. During the event, the foundation’s co-founder Steve Mercieca spoke about future plans of the NGO.

The foundation aims to educate a child in Ghana for every property rented in Malta by Quicklets, as well as build a school in the same country.

The long-term goal is to also build a home in the African continent for every house sold in Malta by the same estate agency.

Three of the paintings donated by Mr Schembri will be auctioned online in the coming weeks to raise further funds for the foundation.

www.qlzhfoundation.com