SIR’s Kevin Thompson named on inaugural Forbes CMO Next list

Martha Stewart with CMO Kevin Thompson at the SIR Global Networking Event in Las Vegas.

Chief marketing officer Kevin Thompson has been named on the inaugural Forbes CMO Next list, an unprecedented and definitive list of 50 CMOs who are redefining the CMO role and who embody all that the role is becoming, can be and will be in the future.

Once a New York City public school teacher, the owner of a men’s specialty clothing store, and having worked for iconic luxury retail brands Gucci and Barney’s New York, Mr Thompson has an eclectic background for a CMO. But it is that experience that informs his role now, working to honour the legacy of the storied Sotheby’s realty brand and auction house even as he seeks to modernise for a new generation of consumers and sales associates.

He’s driven to continually create ‘firsts’, such as the release of an augmented-reality app and a first-of-its-kind partnership with Dow Jones Media Group to create a custom-publishing solution for its affiliates. In 2017, Sotheby’s International Realty-affiliated brokers and sales professionals achieved approximately $108 billion in global sales volume, the highest annual sales volume performance in the history of the brand. Extraordinary marketing leadership allows Malta SIR to effectively target the most distinct and affluent buyers worldwide. Offices in the brand’s global network have extensive real estate experience, an in-depth knowledge of the local market and a dedication to delivering excellent client service with confidentially and discretion.

Those interested to further their career in luxury real estate with Malta SIR can call +356 2010 8070 or e-mail info@sir.com.mt.